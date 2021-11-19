Citadel Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 751,800 RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRA)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 751,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,300,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 7.49% of RXR Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RXRA. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RXR Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RXR Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,399,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of RXR Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,942,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of RXR Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $645,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of RXR Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $971,000.

NASDAQ RXRA opened at $9.82 on Friday. RXR Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $9.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.75.

RXR Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

