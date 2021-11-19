Citadel Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LMACU)

Citadel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LMACU) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 649,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,981 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Liberty Media Acquisition were worth $6,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Liberty Media Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Liberty Media Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Media Acquisition by 173.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. lifted its stake in Liberty Media Acquisition by 9.5% in the second quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 43,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Media Acquisition by 1.5% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 305,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter.

Liberty Media Acquisition stock opened at $11.11 on Friday. Liberty Media Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $10.19 and a 12 month high of $14.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.55.

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

