Citadel Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU)

Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) by 248.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,309,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,647,612 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 2.95% of BELLUS Health worth $7,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in BELLUS Health during the first quarter worth $76,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in BELLUS Health during the second quarter worth $110,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BELLUS Health during the first quarter worth $146,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in BELLUS Health by 343.1% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 59,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 46,356 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of BELLUS Health by 176.1% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 65,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 41,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLU stock opened at $6.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $473.16 million, a PE ratio of -7.37 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.38. BELLUS Health Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $7.65.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.07). BELLUS Health had a negative return on equity of 51.92% and a negative net margin of 399,712.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BELLUS Health Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLU. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BELLUS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of BELLUS Health from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BELLUS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

BELLUS Health Company Profile

BELLUS Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical development company which engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitisation disorders. Its product, BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch.

