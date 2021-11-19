Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $6.83 Million in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKB)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,825,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 8.32% of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,453,000. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,409,000. RP Investment Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,948,000. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,165,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,850,000.

Shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.76. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $10.05.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

