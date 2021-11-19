Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $7.01 Million in Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 255,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,009,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Singular Genomics Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,717,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,247,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,247,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,976,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,772,000. 37.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Singular Genomics Systems alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Singular Genomics Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Singular Genomics Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

OMIC stock opened at $13.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 60.80 and a quick ratio of 46.48. Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $33.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.20.

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). On average, analysts forecast that Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

About Singular Genomics Systems

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Singular Genomics Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singular Genomics Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.