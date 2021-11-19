Citadel Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 281,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,260,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.65% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVLU. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 200.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $129,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 282.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 5,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $195,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF stock opened at $25.99 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $21.79 and a 52-week high of $27.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.05 and a 200 day moving average of $26.11.

