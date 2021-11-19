Citadel Advisors LLC Raises Stake in two (NYSE:TWOA)

Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in two (NYSE:TWOA) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 722,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,565 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.27% of TWO worth $7,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in TWO during the first quarter worth approximately $499,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in TWO during the first quarter worth approximately $3,121,000. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in TWO during the first quarter worth approximately $7,463,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in TWO during the first quarter worth approximately $579,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in TWO during the first quarter worth approximately $1,990,000. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get TWO alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of TWO to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Shares of TWO stock opened at $9.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.81. two has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $10.03.

TWO Profile

two is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for TWO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TWO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.