Citadel Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Yucaipa Acquisition Co. (NYSE:YAC)

Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Yucaipa Acquisition Co. (NYSE:YAC) by 341.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 679,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525,376 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 1.97% of Yucaipa Acquisition worth $6,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Yucaipa Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $495,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of Yucaipa Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $1,004,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yucaipa Acquisition by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 232,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 81,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Yucaipa Acquisition by 209.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yucaipa Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $490,000. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yucaipa Acquisition stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.87. Yucaipa Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $11.40.

Yucaipa Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

