Citadel Advisors LLC Sells 43,437 Shares of BCLS Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLSA)

Citadel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in BCLS Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLSA) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 688,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,437 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 3.73% of BCLS Acquisition worth $7,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLSA. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in BCLS Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $2,104,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in BCLS Acquisition by 25.0% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in BCLS Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Finepoint Capital LP acquired a new position in BCLS Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $6,354,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in BCLS Acquisition by 1,523.2% in the second quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 9,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Get BCLS Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:BLSA opened at $9.88 on Friday. BCLS Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.15.

BCLS Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operation. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for BCLS Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCLS Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.