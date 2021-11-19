Citadel Advisors LLC Takes Position in FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTPA)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTPA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 750,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,320,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 2.19% of FTAC Parnassus Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FTAC Parnassus Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in FTAC Parnassus Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $623,000. Athos Capital Ltd purchased a new position in FTAC Parnassus Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $1,952,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in FTAC Parnassus Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $2,440,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in FTAC Parnassus Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $2,440,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTPA stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.76. FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $11.15.

FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify technology and financial services technology companies. The company was formerly known as FTAC General Acquisition Corp.

