Citigroup Cuts Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Price Target to $28.00

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Citigroup from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded Helmerich & Payne to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.61.

HP stock opened at $26.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.71. Helmerich & Payne has a 1 year low of $19.39 and a 1 year high of $36.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.86.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.11). Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 28.25% and a negative return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $343.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS. Helmerich & Payne’s quarterly revenue was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $164,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.4% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 22,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 4.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 42,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 3.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 4.6% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 11,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

