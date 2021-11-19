Citigroup Raises JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Price Target to $115.00

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $108.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on JD. Barclays assumed coverage on JD.com in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on JD.com from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on JD.com from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Benchmark decreased their target price on JD.com from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, CLSA reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price (up previously from $103.00) on shares of JD.com in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.61.

Shares of JD stock opened at $88.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $118.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.32. JD.com has a twelve month low of $61.65 and a twelve month high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $2.95. The company had revenue of $218.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.27 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that JD.com will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JD. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd. now owns 123,207,731 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,265,005,000 after buying an additional 599,139 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,440,552 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,832,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657,052 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in JD.com by 120.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,279,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,315,300,000 after acquiring an additional 23,104,318 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox acquired a new position in JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,051,612,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 38,933,260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,256,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813,021 shares in the last quarter. 36.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

