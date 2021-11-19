Civitas (CIV) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $7.00

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 19th. Civitas has a total market cap of $62,910.98 and $7.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Civitas has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar. One Civitas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zenon (ZNN) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.66 or 0.00087183 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000836 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000323 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000108 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000056 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001251 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000118 BTC.

CashHand (CHND) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000289 BTC.

About Civitas

CIV is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,329,630 coins. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Civitas’ official website is civitascoin.com

Buying and Selling Civitas

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civitas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civitas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

