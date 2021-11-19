Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Clarivate’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. Clarivate also reported earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clarivate will report full-year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Clarivate.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $442.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.78 million. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Clarivate from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded Clarivate from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

In related news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $774,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 21.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,211,829,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Clarivate in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,906,467,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Clarivate in the second quarter worth approximately $760,346,000. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate during the 3rd quarter worth $547,157,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clarivate during the 2nd quarter valued at $476,734,000. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Clarivate stock opened at $23.82 on Friday. Clarivate has a 52 week low of $20.31 and a 52 week high of $34.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of -148.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.08.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

