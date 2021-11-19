Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.55, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:CRXT opened at $4.67 on Friday. Clarus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $31.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.14.
Several brokerages have commented on CRXT. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Clarus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Clarus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Clarus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Clarus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Clarus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.43.
Clarus Therapeutics Company Profile
Clarus Therapeutics Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company which provide solutions to unmet medical needs by advancing androgen and metabolic therapies for men and women. The Company’s commercial product includes JATENZO(R). Clarus Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Blue Water Acquisition Corp., is based in NORTHBROOK, Ill.
