Class Acceleration (NYSE:CLAS) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of Class Acceleration Corp. (NYSE:CLAS) traded up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.76 and last traded at $9.76. 1,140 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 45,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Class Acceleration by 30.2% during the second quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 477,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 110,732 shares during the last quarter. Omni Partners US LLC lifted its position in Class Acceleration by 3.4% during the third quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 407,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 13,331 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Class Acceleration by 104.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 368,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 187,758 shares during the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Class Acceleration by 20.0% during the second quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 299,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Class Acceleration during the third quarter valued at $1,893,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.71% of the company’s stock.

Class Acceleration Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Woodside, California.

