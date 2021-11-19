CleanTech Acquisition (NASDAQ:CLAQ) Trading Down 0.2%

CleanTech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CLAQ) shares fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.94 and last traded at $9.94. 658 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 61,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.96.

The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CleanTech Acquisition during the third quarter worth $101,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CleanTech Acquisition during the third quarter worth $108,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of CleanTech Acquisition during the third quarter worth $453,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in CleanTech Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $540,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CleanTech Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $2,253,000.

Cleantech Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Cleantech Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

