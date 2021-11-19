ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund (NYSE:CEM) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.94

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $27.94 and traded as high as $29.85. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund shares last traded at $29.55, with a volume of 51,534 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.40 and a 200 day moving average of $27.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,898 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Company Profile (NYSE:CEM)

Clearbridge MLP & Midstream Fund, Inc operates as a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust, which engages in the provision of high level of total return on cash distributions. It invests in master limited partnerships in the energy sector. The company was founded on March 31, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

