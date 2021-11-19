ClearSign Technologies Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:CLIR)

ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 7,059 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 4,906% compared to the average daily volume of 141 call options.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CLIR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ClearSign Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on ClearSign Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLIR opened at $2.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average of $3.37. The company has a market cap of $65.04 million, a PE ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 0.96. ClearSign Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $6.00.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts predict that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLIR. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in ClearSign Technologies by 211.1% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in ClearSign Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Wolverine Trading LLC boosted its stake in ClearSign Technologies by 196.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 11,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 24,121 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in ClearSign Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ClearSign Technologies by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

About ClearSign Technologies

ClearSign Technologies Corp. engages in the design and development of technologies for the combustion systems. Its product Duplex technology focuses on the performance enhancement of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.

