Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) Short Interest Down 30.1% in October

Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 361,500 shares, a decline of 30.1% from the October 14th total of 517,400 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLW. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Clearwater Paper by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 126,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 42,975 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its position in Clearwater Paper by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 46,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Clearwater Paper by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 308,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,618,000 after acquiring an additional 22,778 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Clearwater Paper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $510,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Clearwater Paper by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Paper stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.70. The stock had a trading volume of 87,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,337. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $695.93 million, a PE ratio of -44.36 and a beta of 1.23. Clearwater Paper has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $45.81.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $450.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.00 million. Clearwater Paper had a positive return on equity of 5.44% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Clearwater Paper will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CLW shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Clearwater Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.

