Clearway Energy Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CWEN)

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 3,314 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 923% compared to the typical daily volume of 324 call options.

In other news, Director E Stanley Oneal acquired 2,422 shares of Clearway Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.37 per share, for a total transaction of $75,978.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 0.7% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 112,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 2.5% in the third quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 45,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 0.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,837,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 13.7% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 34.3% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CWEN traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $38.64. 36,010 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 804,107. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.23, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.79. Clearway Energy has a 12 month low of $24.93 and a 12 month high of $38.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.19 million. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 2.72%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Analysts expect that Clearway Energy will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 446.67%.

CWEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Clearway Energy in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Clearway Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer raised Clearway Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI raised Clearway Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Clearway Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.

