Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) Shares Down 6%

Shares of Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS) were down 6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.05 and last traded at $4.10. Approximately 3,988 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,458,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.36.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.34.

Get Cloopen Group alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cloopen Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cloopen Group in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Cloopen Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Cloopen Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cloopen Group in the third quarter worth about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

Cloopen Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based communications solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of cloud-based communications solutions, which include communications platform as a service solution that provides application programing interfaces and software development kits to embed messaging, voice call, audio and video, instant messaging, and other communications into enterprises' applications, services, and/or business processes; cloud-based contact centers, which offers RongCC and 7moor Cloud solutions; and cloud-based unified communications and collaborations, such as RongVideo that provides instant messaging, audio and video conferencing, and telephony solutions.

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Cloopen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloopen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.