Close Brothers Group (CBG) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

11/18/2021 – Close Brothers Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 1,480 ($19.34) price target on the stock.

11/18/2021 – Close Brothers Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

11/18/2021 – Close Brothers Group had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 1,826 ($23.86) price target on the stock.

11/18/2021 – Close Brothers Group had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 1,826 ($23.86) price target on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Close Brothers Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

10/6/2021 – Close Brothers Group was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 1,800 ($23.52).

CBG stock opened at GBX 1,395 ($18.23) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.10 billion and a PE ratio of 10.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,509.13 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,547.15. Close Brothers Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,105 ($14.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,702 ($22.24).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 42 ($0.55) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This is a boost from Close Brothers Group’s previous dividend of $18.00. Close Brothers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.43%.

In related news, insider Mike Morgan acquired 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,493 ($19.51) per share, with a total value of £20,304.80 ($26,528.35). Insiders have bought a total of 1,390 shares of company stock worth $2,075,964 in the last three months.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

