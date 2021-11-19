Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,540 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,640 ($21.43) to GBX 1,540 ($20.12) in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CBG. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,826 ($23.86) price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Thursday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut Close Brothers Group to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,480 ($19.34) price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,826 ($23.86) price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,580 ($20.64).

Close Brothers Group stock opened at GBX 1,368 ($17.87) on Friday. Close Brothers Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,105 ($14.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,702 ($22.24). The company has a market cap of £2.06 billion and a PE ratio of 10.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,509.13 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,547.15.

In other Close Brothers Group news, insider Mike Morgan acquired 1,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,493 ($19.51) per share, with a total value of £20,304.80 ($26,528.35). In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,390 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,964.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

