Cloudbric (CLBK) One Day Trading Volume Hits $742,869.00

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLBK) traded down 14.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. Cloudbric has a market capitalization of $10.33 million and approximately $742,869.00 worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cloudbric coin can now be purchased for about $0.0169 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cloudbric has traded 19.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00048882 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.88 or 0.00225639 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00007097 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.54 or 0.00090582 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Cloudbric Profile

Cloudbric (CLBK) is a coin. Cloudbric’s total supply is 989,556,846 coins and its circulating supply is 612,671,517 coins. Cloudbric’s official Twitter account is @cloudbric and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cloudbric is www.cloudbric.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cloudbric’s primary mission is to revolutionize the cybersecurity market by making information security open and accessible to all users through the introduction of a new Decentralized Universal Security Platform. This AI-based cybersecurity platform will be powered by Cloudbric’s patented deep learning module known as VISION and will provide an all-inclusive suite of cybersecurity solutions, as well as the development of a new decentralized security ecosystem. Furthermore, users will be able to train the very technology that helps protect their online digital assets by contributing anonymous cyber threat logs to advance the accuracy and learning capabilities of Cloudbric’s deep learning module. For their continued security contributions, users will be rewarded through the free distribution of Cloudbric cryptocurrency (CLB) tokens directly to their user account. “

Buying and Selling Cloudbric

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cloudbric directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cloudbric should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cloudbric using one of the exchanges listed above.

