Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 377,200 shares, a growth of 46.1% from the October 14th total of 258,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 182,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:GLO opened at $12.58 on Friday. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $13.17.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.1087 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.37%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Clough Global Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 53.9% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,988 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 37.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,625 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Clough Global Opportunities Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

About Clough Global Opportunities Fund

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

