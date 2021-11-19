Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 377,200 shares, a growth of 46.1% from the October 14th total of 258,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 182,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.
NYSEAMERICAN:GLO opened at $12.58 on Friday. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $13.17.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.1087 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.37%.
About Clough Global Opportunities Fund
Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.
