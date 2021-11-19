CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX) Insider Euan Marshall Acquires 14,000 Shares

CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX) insider Euan Marshall bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 241 ($3.15) per share, with a total value of £33,740 ($44,081.53).

CMC Markets stock traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 241 ($3.15). 732,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,372. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 280.82 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 395.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. The company has a market cap of £702.31 million and a PE ratio of 3.91. CMC Markets plc has a one year low of GBX 226.74 ($2.96) and a one year high of GBX 559 ($7.30).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. CMC Markets’s payout ratio is currently 0.35%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CMCX shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CMC Markets in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on CMC Markets from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 410 ($5.36) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th.

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

