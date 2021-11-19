CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Purchased by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CME. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CME Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,883,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,568,221,000 after acquiring an additional 275,279 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,145,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,307,071,000 after buying an additional 541,757 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,049,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,283,310,000 after buying an additional 156,419 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 41.7% during the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,008,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $881,195,000 after buying an additional 1,178,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 16.7% during the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 3,755,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $798,773,000 after buying an additional 536,415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

In other news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $2,220,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.15, for a total value of $132,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,492 shares of company stock valued at $6,084,225 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.36.

CME stock opened at $226.20 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.52 and a fifty-two week high of $230.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $81.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.04.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 52.47% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. CME Group’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.10%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.