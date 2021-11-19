Co-Diagnostics (CODX) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ: CODX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/15/2021 – Co-Diagnostics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Litchfield Hills Research.

11/15/2021 – Co-Diagnostics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Co-Diagnostics Inc. is a molecular diagnostics company. It develops, manufactures and markets a new, state-of-the-art diagnostics technology. The Company’s technology is utilized for tests which are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also uses proprietary technology to design specific tests to locate genetic markers for use in industries other than infectious disease and license the use of those tests to specific customers. Co-Diagnostics Inc. is based in UT, United States. “

11/12/2021 – Co-Diagnostics had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group.

11/12/2021 – Co-Diagnostics had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $16.00 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – Co-Diagnostics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CODX opened at $9.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.04. The company has a market capitalization of $262.61 million, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of -3.29. Co-Diagnostics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.69.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. Co-Diagnostics had a return on equity of 50.81% and a net margin of 40.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Co-Diagnostics, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CODX. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Co-Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in Co-Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Co-Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc engages in the development and innovation of molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. Its diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests.

