Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 24,906 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 145,256 shares.The stock last traded at $51.22 and had previously closed at $51.52.

KOF has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Scotiabank raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.83.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 10.83%. On average, analysts forecast that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $1.244 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.57%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOF. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the second quarter worth $51,141,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 261.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 442,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,925,000 after acquiring an additional 320,360 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the second quarter worth $16,934,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 17.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,046,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,373,000 after acquiring an additional 152,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Discerene Group LP bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the second quarter worth $7,273,000. 1.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile (NYSE:KOF)

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of trademark beverages. It operates through the following divisions: Mexico and Central America and South America. The Mexico and Central America division comprises Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama. The South America division consists of Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Uruguay.

