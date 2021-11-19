Cocos-BCX Price Hits $1.78 on Major Exchanges (COCOS)

Cocos-BCX (CURRENCY:COCOS) traded 159.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 19th. During the last seven days, Cocos-BCX has traded 119.7% higher against the US dollar. One Cocos-BCX coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.78 or 0.00003046 BTC on major exchanges. Cocos-BCX has a market capitalization of $74.88 million and $438.24 million worth of Cocos-BCX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cocos-BCX alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00048329 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.11 or 0.00220672 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.90 or 0.00090413 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00006799 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Cocos-BCX Profile

Cocos-BCX is a coin. Its genesis date was August 14th, 2019. Cocos-BCX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,015,868 coins. Cocos-BCX’s official Twitter account is @CocosBCX . Cocos-BCX’s official message board is medium.com/cocosbcx . The official website for Cocos-BCX is www.cocosbcx.io . The Reddit community for Cocos-BCX is https://reddit.com/r/cocosbcx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cocos-BCX', fully named 'Cocos BlockChain Expedition', aims to create an integrated multi-platform runtime environment for games, providing developers with the convenience and completeness in game development, while bringing users a whole new gaming experience, unprecedented gaming status, and with all the assets obtained in the games being wholly owned by the users. At 3:00 AM on January 19th, 2021(UTC) the total amount of COCOS was reduced from 100,000,000,000 (one hundred billion) to 100,000,000 (one hundred million). The total amount of COCOS held by users was also reduced accordingly, but the total value corresponding to the total amount of holdings remains unchanged. The contract address has changed from 0x0c6f5f7d555e7518f6841a79436bd2b1eef03381 to 0xc4c7ea4fab34bd9fb9a5e1b1a98df76e26e6407c. See the official announcement. “

Buying and Selling Cocos-BCX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cocos-BCX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cocos-BCX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cocos-BCX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

