Cogeco (TSE:CGO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $78.01

Cogeco Inc. (TSE:CGO)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$78.01 and last traded at C$78.31, with a volume of 6712 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$79.40.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CGO shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on Cogeco from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. CIBC cut their price target on Cogeco from C$114.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Monday.

Get Cogeco alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$86.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$91.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.78.

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States.

See Also: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.