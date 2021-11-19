Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Bought by Iowa State Bank

Iowa State Bank boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,001 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,246 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,603 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,768 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 593 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 8,429 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,435 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

CTSH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. HSBC upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.13.

In other news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $201,202.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.82. 35,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,145,585. The stock has a market cap of $42.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $66.19 and a 52-week high of $82.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.70 and its 200 day moving average is $74.29.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 17.55%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

