Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) PT Raised to $92.00

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $86.00 to $92.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the information technology service provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 12.61% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Societe Generale raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.13.

CTSH stock opened at $81.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.70 and a 200-day moving average of $74.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $66.19 and a 12 month high of $82.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $201,202.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Linscomb & Williams Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $278,000. ING Groep purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth about $9,065,000. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd now owns 786,562 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $37,527,000 after acquiring an additional 8,092 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.0% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 228,967 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $17,887,000 after acquiring an additional 16,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 162,749 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $13,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

