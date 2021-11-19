Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $86.00 to $92.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions traded as high as $82.83 and last traded at $82.75, with a volume of 67055 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $81.04.

CTSH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.13.

In other news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $201,202.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Iowa State Bank increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 25,001 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 5,246 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,165,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 999,939 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $69,256,000 after buying an additional 45,414 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 33,000 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,449,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.70 and its 200 day moving average is $74.29. The company has a market capitalization of $43.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 17.55%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

