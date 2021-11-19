Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Position Lessened by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its position in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,899 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 44,700 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.07% of Coherent worth $4,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COHR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Coherent by 1.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Coherent during the first quarter valued at about $1,056,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Coherent by 59.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 745 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Coherent by 203.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,669,000 after buying an additional 20,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coherent during the first quarter valued at about $556,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

COHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Coherent to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Coherent in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coherent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered Coherent from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Coherent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.17.

Coherent stock opened at $257.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of -58.33 and a beta of 1.51. Coherent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.57 and a 52 week high of $270.99.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.25). Coherent had a positive return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $391.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.20 million. Research analysts forecast that Coherent, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of lasers and related accessories. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS), and Industrial Lasers and Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

