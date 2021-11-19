Coin Artist Market Capitalization Achieves $1.39 Million (COIN)

Coin Artist (CURRENCY:COIN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 19th. One Coin Artist coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.28 or 0.00002218 BTC on exchanges. Coin Artist has a market capitalization of $1.39 million and $1,044.00 worth of Coin Artist was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Coin Artist has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.50 or 0.00049265 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $129.38 or 0.00223641 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00007220 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.35 or 0.00090487 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Coin Artist Profile

Coin Artist (CRYPTO:COIN) is a coin. It launched on December 18th, 2017. Coin Artist’s total supply is 3,470,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,081,093 coins. Coin Artist’s official website is medium.com/@coin_artist_17801 . Coin Artist’s official Twitter account is @CoinvestHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin is a cross-chain P2P decentralized wallet, exchange, and assistant powered by atomic swap and artificial intelligence technology. The $COIN protocol and token are two central elements of the coin ecosystem. Built on Ethereum, the $COIN protocol is designed to provide the performance, scalability and supportability necessary for all applications and blockchain-related use cases. On the other hand, the $COIN token is a primary means of exchange used to pay for the execution of smart contracts, and for compensation to liquidity providers and stakers in the Coin ecosystem. It acts as a network access token which will enable holders to execute Coin smart, stake interest, execute governance rights, and more. “

