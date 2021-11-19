Coin98 Price Down 12.8% Over Last Week (C98)

Coin98 (CURRENCY:C98) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 19th. Coin98 has a total market capitalization of $602.18 million and $42.75 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Coin98 has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Coin98 coin can now be bought for approximately $3.26 or 0.00005566 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Splintershards (SPS) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Beyond Protocol (BP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00015953 BTC.

Plant Vs Undead (PVU) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Bholdus (BHO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000050 BTC.

HoDooi.com (HOD) traded 35.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Knight War – The Holy Trio (KWS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Artex (ARTEX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Adadex Tools (ADAT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

DogeBNB.org (DOGEBNB) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Diamond Boyz Coin (DBZ) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Coin98 Coin Profile

C98 is a coin. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 185,000,000 coins. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator. Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling Coin98

