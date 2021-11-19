Collective Price Reaches $0.86 on Exchanges (CO2)

Collective (CURRENCY:CO2) traded 49.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. One Collective coin can now be purchased for $0.86 or 0.00001466 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Collective has a market capitalization of $226,125.56 and $8.00 worth of Collective was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Collective has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00048227 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.16 or 0.00222767 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00006961 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.29 or 0.00090502 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Collective Coin Profile

Collective is a coin. Collective’s total supply is 505,213 coins and its circulating supply is 261,918 coins. Collective’s official Twitter account is @InfoClimatecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ClimateCoin aims to create a decentralized carbon credits portal. Carbon credits is a mechanism that will work as a compensation system balancing between new GHGs emissions and corresponding quantities of certified mitigations. Any entity can purchase these carbon credits to offset their duties regarding the GHGs emissions. ClimateCoin is an ERC-20 compliant token and will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Collective Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collective directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Collective should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Collective using one of the exchanges listed above.

