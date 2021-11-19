Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) to announce earnings of $1.04 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.96. Collegium Pharmaceutical reported earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 420%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will report full-year earnings of $3.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $3.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $78.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.65 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 31.77%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 245.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

NASDAQ COLL opened at $19.05 on Friday. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $26.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $658.54 million, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.77.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

