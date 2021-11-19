Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 19th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) to announce earnings of $1.04 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.96. Collegium Pharmaceutical reported earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 420%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will report full-year earnings of $3.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $3.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $78.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.65 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 31.77%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 245.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

NASDAQ COLL opened at $19.05 on Friday. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $26.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $658.54 million, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.77.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL)

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.