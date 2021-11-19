CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CollPlant Biotechnologies had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 24.55%.

CLGN opened at $18.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $105.75 million and a PE ratio of 81.09. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $7.21 and a 1 year high of $24.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.98.

Get CollPlant Biotechnologies alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CollPlant Biotechnologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.18% of CollPlant Biotechnologies at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CollPlant Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Company Profile

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. is a regenerative medicine company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of medical products for tissue repair such as bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics. It’s products include VergenixSTR, VergenixFG, and CollPlant Surgical Matrix.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for CollPlant Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CollPlant Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.