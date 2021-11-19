Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBF) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBF)’s share price rose 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $176.95 and last traded at $176.95. Approximately 172 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $173.28.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.77.

About Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBF)

Coloplast A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical products. It operates through the following segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology and Wound & Skin Care. The Chronic Care segment covers the sale of ostomy care products and continence care products. The Interventional Urology segment covers the sale of urological products, including disposable products.

