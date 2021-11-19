Color Platform (CLR) Price Tops $0.0031 on Major Exchanges

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 19th. Color Platform has a market capitalization of $425,340.98 and approximately $4.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Color Platform has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Color Platform coin can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,032.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $573.43 or 0.00988135 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $153.91 or 0.00265209 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.95 or 0.00235574 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00028031 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003331 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 27.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Color Platform

Color Platform (CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg . Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Color Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

