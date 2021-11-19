Comerica Bank Buys 2,226 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $5,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Teradyne by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Teradyne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Teradyne by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Teradyne news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 29,878 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $4,067,889.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy E. Guertin sold 4,500 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,534 shares of company stock valued at $5,469,098. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $141.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.40.

Shares of TER opened at $150.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.05. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.05 and a 1 year high of $153.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.60. The firm has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.40.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.16. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 42.06%. The firm had revenue of $950.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $932.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.53%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

