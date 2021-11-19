Comerica Bank Buys 89,483 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Comerica Bank increased its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 439.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,483 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.06% of Genpact worth $5,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in G. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Genpact by 449.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Genpact by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 276,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genpact during the 1st quarter worth $383,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Genpact by 411.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 24,385 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 121,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after buying an additional 48,787 shares during the period. 97.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G opened at $50.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.39. Genpact Limited has a 12 month low of $38.28 and a 12 month high of $52.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. Genpact had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.51%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on G. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Genpact from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Genpact from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

In other Genpact news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $250,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

