Comerica Bank Cuts Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 29,469 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $5,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.3% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 79,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,468,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.2% in the second quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 13,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 11.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,572,000 after acquiring an additional 76,061 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 119.0% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 9,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 62,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,085,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $107.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a PE ratio of 46.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12 month low of $66.41 and a 12 month high of $120.54.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.49 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 18.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 30,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.04, for a total value of $3,410,190.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.49, for a total transaction of $2,962,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,832 shares of company stock worth $22,521,442 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HZNP. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.27.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

