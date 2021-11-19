Comerica Bank Has $5.55 Million Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,087 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $5,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 79.9% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 122.5% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 10,187.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

LYB stock opened at $91.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.01. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $80.12 and a fifty-two week high of $118.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.49.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 57.51% and a net margin of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Partners started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.25.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

