Comerica Bank Has $5.82 Million Stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,015 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Tempur Sealy International worth $5,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 3,286.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TPX opened at $44.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.78. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.26 and a 12 month high of $50.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 155.99% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is 12.63%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist raised their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.10.

In related news, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,800,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott L. Thompson sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $9,870,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 240,200 shares of company stock worth $11,679,600 over the last three months. 3.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

