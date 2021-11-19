Comerica Bank Has $5.85 Million Stock Holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Comerica Bank lessened its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,225 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.20% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $5,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBH. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 125.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,252,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,079 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 95.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 415,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,321,000 after purchasing an additional 202,796 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 75.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 371,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,380,000 after purchasing an additional 159,636 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 155.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 229,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,126,000 after purchasing an additional 139,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 31.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 343,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,895,000 after purchasing an additional 83,162 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Ronald M. Lombardi sold 52,367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total transaction of $3,287,600.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PBH shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

NYSE:PBH opened at $60.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.69. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.26 and a 52-week high of $63.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.93.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $276.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

