Comerica Bank Increases Stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.06% of AptarGroup worth $5,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ATR. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 188.7% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AptarGroup stock opened at $129.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.62, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.00. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.61 and a 1 year high of $158.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.30.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.94. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $825.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 26th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.94%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.33.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

